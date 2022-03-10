Australian team is busy in the practice session ahead of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium

Australian team is busy in the practice session ahead of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium
APP59-100322 KARACHI: March 10 - Australian team is busy in the practice session ahead of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
Australian team is busy in the practice session ahead of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium
APP61-100322 KARACHI: March 10 – Pakistani team is busy in net practice session ahead of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
Australian team is busy in the practice session ahead of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium
APP60-100322 KARACHI: March 10 – Pakistani and Australian teams are busy in the practice session ahead of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
Australian team is busy in the practice session ahead of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium
APP58-100322 KARACHI: March 10 – Security guards are standing alert outside the National Cricket Stadium ahead of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
Australian team is busy in the practice session ahead of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium
KARACHI

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR