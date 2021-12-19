PhotosSports Photos A group photograph of the trophy winner players with the officials during the 21st Asian Individual Squash Championship for Men & Women organized by Pakistan Squash Federation at Mushaf Squash Complex Sun, 19 Dec 2021, 11:10 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP67-181221 ISLAMABAD: December 19 A group photograph of the trophy winner players with the officials during the 21st Asian Individual Squash Championship for Men & Women organized by Pakistan Squash Federation at Mushaf Squash Complex. APP APP66-181221 ISLAMABAD: December 19 – Player struggling to get hold on the ball in a match during the 21st Asian Individual Squash Championship for Men & Women organized by Pakistan Squash Federation at Mushaf Squash Complex. APP APP67-181221 APP65-181221 ISLAMABAD: December 19 – Player struggling to get hold on the ball in a match during the 21st Asian Individual Squash Championship for Men & Women organized by Pakistan Squash Federation at Mushaf Squash Complex. APP