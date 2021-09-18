PhotosSports Photos A view of hockey match as a player hitting the ball during the match between DHA Sargodha and DHA Chiniot Hockey teams for All Pakistan Sargodha Gold Cup Hockey Tournament , organized by ABJ Hockey Academy at Hockey Stadium Sat, 18 Sep 2021, 4:51 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP14-180921 SARGODHA: September 18 - A view of hockey match as a player hitting the ball during the match between DHA Sargodha and DHA Chiniot Hockey teams for All Pakistan Sargodha Gold Cup Hockey Tournament , organized by ABJ Hockey Academy at Hockey Stadium. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP16-180921 SARGODHA: September18 – A group photo of Olympian Kashif Jawad with DHA Sargodha Hockey team during the match between DHA Sargodha and DHA Chiniot Hockey teams in All Pakistan Sargodha Gold Cup Hockey Tournament, organized by ABJ Hockey Academy at Hockey Stadium. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP15-180921 SARGODHA: September 18 – A view of hockey match as a player hitting the ball during the match between DHA Sargodha and DHA Chiniot Hockey teams in All Pakistan Sargodha Gold Cup Hockey Tournament , organized by ABJ Hockey Academy at Hockey Stadium. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood