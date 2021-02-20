Home Photos Spectators enjoying the first T20 cricket match of the Pakistan Super League...PhotosSports PhotosSpectators enjoying the first T20 cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL -6 -2021 ) between the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium Sun, 21 Feb 2021, 1:18 AMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP72-200221 KARACHI: February 20 – Spectators enjoying the first T20 cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL -6 -2021 ) between the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas MehdiALSO READ Pakistan Army security official is doing rehearsal ahead of the first T20 cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played between the Karachi Kings and Quetta GladiatorsRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA Karachi Kings’ Irshad Iqbal celebrates as he bowled out Quetta Gladiators batsman Cutting during the first Pakistan Super League (PSL 6-2021) cricket T20...Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) during 2nd day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa...Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) during 2nd day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa...