PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addressing a press Conference Sat, 8 Oct 2022, 5:18 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP04-081022 ISLAMABAD: October 08 – Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addressing a press Conference. APP APP04-081022 ISLAMABAD