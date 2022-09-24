Special Representative to PM on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi attended reception on occasion of “92nd National Day of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”

Special Representative to PM on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi attended reception on occasion of “92nd National Day of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”
APP63-230922 ISLAMABAD: September 23 - Special Representative to PM on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi attended reception on occasion of “92nd National Day of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”. APP
Special Representative to PM on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi attended reception on occasion of “92nd National Day of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”
APP63-230922 ISLAMABAD:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addresses the seminar on “Under age marriage and health issues” at local hotel.

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addresses the...

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan and Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan His Excellency Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki join traditional sword dance at a Cultural Show to celebrate 92nd National Day of Saudi Arabia

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan and Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan His Excellency Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki join traditional sword dance at...

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addressing a press conference

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addressing a press...

H.E. Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his office

H.E. Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq...

H.E. Dr. Samir Abdulaziz Ali Tubayyab, CEO Transformation Management office of Ministry of Defence Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif

H.E. Dr. Samir Abdulaziz Ali Tubayyab, CEO Transformation Management office of Ministry of Defence Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad...

Chairman United Scholars Board Punjab and Special Representative of Prime Minister of Pakistan for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashraf addresses Khatm-e-Nabuwat conernce

Chairman United Scholars Board Punjab and Special Representative of Prime Minister of Pakistan for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashraf...

Special Representative of Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony, Middle East, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Taher Mahmood Ashrafi addresses to the "Message of Pakistan Ulema Conference" at Arts Council

Special Representative of Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony, Middle East, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Taher Mahmood Ashrafi addresses to the “Message of...

H.E. Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Miftah Ismail at Finance Division.

H.E. Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Miftah Ismail at Finance...

Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab and Special Representative of Prime Minister of Pakistan for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addressing a press conference at 90 sharara

Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab and Special Representative of Prime Minister of Pakistan for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi...

Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi along with others addressing at the press conference.

Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi along with others addressing at the press conference.

Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addresses Press Conference at Muttahida Ulma Board

Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addresses Press Conference at Muttahida Ulma Board

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addressing "Paigham-e-Pakistan Regional Peace Conference 2022" as a Chief Guest

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addressing “Paigham-e-Pakistan Regional Peace Conference 2022” as a Chief Guest