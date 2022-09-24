PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Special Representative to PM on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi attended reception on occasion of “92nd National Day of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” Sat, 24 Sep 2022, 12:45 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP63-230922 ISLAMABAD: September 23 - Special Representative to PM on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi attended reception on occasion of “92nd National Day of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”. APP APP63-230922 ISLAMABAD: