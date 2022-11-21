PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Industry and Production Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi in a Group photograph with APP Staff during his visit to APP Office Sargodha Mon, 21 Nov 2022, 7:09 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP42-211122 SARGODHA: November21 - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Industry and Production Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi in a Group photograph with APP Staff during his visit to APP Office Sargodha. APP/HSD/IQJ/TZD/FHA APP42-211122 SARGODHA APP41-211122 SARGODHA