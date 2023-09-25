Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Ms. Mushaal Hussein Mullick talking to media during a protest against India

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Ms. Mushaal Hussein Mullick talking to media during a protest against India
APP41-250923 ISLAMABAD: September 25 – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Ms. Mushaal Hussein Mullick talking to media during a protest against India. APP/TZD/ZID
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Ms. Mushaal Hussein Mullick talking to media during a protest against India
APP41-250923
ISLAMABAD

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services