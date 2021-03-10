Home Photos General Coverage Photos Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan viewing...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSpecial Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan viewing the painting on the wall of the Punjab University at Shaukat Ali Road during the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival Wed, 10 Mar 2021, 11:27 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP66-100321 LAHORE: March 10 - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan viewing the painting on the wall of the Punjab University at Shaukat Ali Road during the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival. APP photo by Amir KhanAPP68-100321LAHORE: March 10 – Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media persons after viewing the painted wall of the Punjab University at Shaukat Ali Road during the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival. APP photo by Amir KhanAPP67-100321LAHORE: March 10 – Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan painting on the wall of the Punjab University at Shaukat Ali Road during the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival. APP photo by Amir KhanALSO READ Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister addressing to a function organized by PUJ and Press Club to mark International Women's DayRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA worker carving designs on wooden frame at his workplaceArt students from different institutes painting the wall of University of Punjab at Shaukat Ali Road during the Jashan-e-Bahara FestivalA PHA staffer painting the pillar of a Metro track at Committee Chowk during a campaign of Clean and Green Punjab