Home Photos General Coverage Photos Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan briefing the media persons about the cabinet meeting Tue, 17 Nov 2020, 11:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan briefing the media persons about the cabinet meeting. APP ALSO READ Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan briefs to media persons about decision in Provincial Cabinet meeting RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda called on the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information & Broadcasting Raoof Hasan Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz addressing... Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz addressing...