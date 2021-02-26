Home Photos National Photos Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan...PhotosNational PhotosSpecial Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing press conference Fri, 26 Feb 2021, 11:04 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP83-260221 LAHORE: February 26 - Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing press conference. APP photo by Ashraf ChAPP83-260221ALSO READ Aurat Foundation Resident Director Shabina Ayaz addressing a press conference at Press ClubRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORRs. 378 bln to spend to provide low cost homes under NAPHDA: Shahbaz GillAurat Foundation Resident Director Shabina Ayaz addressing a press conference at Press ClubPakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris: Dr Firdous