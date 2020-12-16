Govt committed to provide best healthcare facilities to people: Dr Firdous
APP61-161220 LAHORE: December 16  Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media persons during visit at Jinnah Hospital. APP
APP61-161220

ALSO READ  Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan inquiring about the health of patient during visit of Dialysis Center at Jinnah Hospital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR