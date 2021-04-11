Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan cutting ribbon to inaugurate Mobile Sasta Bazaar organized by ICT and CDA at Sports Complex
APP30-110421 ISLAMABAD: April 11 - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan cutting ribbon to inaugurate Mobile Sasta Bazaar organized by ICT and CDA at Sports Complex. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

