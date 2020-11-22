Special Assistant to CM Punjab for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan waving hand during Shaan Rehmat-ul-Alameen Rally
APP39-221120 SIALKOT: November 22 - Special Assistant to CM Punjab for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan waving hand during Shaan Rehmat-ul-Alameen Rally. APP Photo by Myhammad Munir Butt
APP39-221120

ALSO READ  Special Assistant to CM Punjab for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media persons during Shaan Rehmat-ul-Alameen Rally

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR