Home Photos General Coverage Photos Special Assistant to CM Punjab for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Special Assistant to CM Punjab for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan chairing a meeting regarding Hafta-e-Shan-e-Rehmatul Almeen Sat, 14 Nov 2020, 9:24 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-141120 LAHORE: November 14 - Special Assistant to CM Punjab for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan chairing a meeting regarding Hafta-e-Shan-e-Rehmatul Almeen. APP APP46-141120 ALSO READ Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan cutting the ribbon to inaugurate different development projects at PP167 constituency RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Special Assistant to CM Punjab for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiqe Awan addressing during Serat Rasool and Philosophy of Iqbal Conference at Qaddafi... Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media persons after inauguration of different development projects at... Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan cutting the ribbon to inaugurate different development projects at PP167 constituency