Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan inaugurating sui gas project at village Garbla Syedan
APP49-070321 SIALKOT: March 07 - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan inaugurating sui gas project at village Garbla Syedan. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt

ALSO READ  Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing a press conference

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR