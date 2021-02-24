Home Photos General Coverage Photos Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking with...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSpecial Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking with Film Star Nagma Begum during ceremony in honour of Film Star Nagma Begum Wed, 24 Feb 2021, 11:01 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP104-240221 LAHORE: February 24 Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking with Film Star Nagma Begum during ceremony in honour of Film Star Nagma Begum. APP photo by Ashraf ChAPP106-240221LAHORE: February 24 Artists performing on stage during ceremony in honour of Film Star Nagma Begum. APP photo by Ashraf ChAPP107-240221LAHORE: February 24 Artists performing on stage during ceremony in honour of Film Star Nagma Begum. APP photo by Ashraf ChAPP105-240221LAHORE: February 24 Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing during ceremony in honour of Film Star Nagma Begum. APP photo by Ashraf ChALSO READ Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing during function of Girls Guide Association Punjab on the occasion of World Thinking DayRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORGOC Pano Aqil Garrison Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo giving away Champion Trophy to ZA Bhutto House on the eve of 29th Parents Day...Cadets showing their skills during 29th Parents Day ceremony at Cadet CollegeCadets showing their skills during 29th Parents Day ceremony at Cadet College