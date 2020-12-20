Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan posing in a group photograph with Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem with trainers
APP23-201220 LAHORE: December 20  Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan posing in a group photograph with Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem with trainers. APP
APP23-201220

ALSO READ  Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing a press conference

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR