Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing during 3rd annual death anniversary of Muno Bahi founder of Sundas Foundation

Sun, 17 Jan 2021, 9:22 PM

APP47-170121 SIALKOT: January 17 Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing during 3rd annual death anniversary of Muno Bahi founder of Sundas Foundation. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt