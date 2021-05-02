Home Photos General Coverage Photos Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is visiting Satsa Ramadan Bazar Sun, 2 May 2021, 10:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-020521 SIALKOT: May 02 - Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is visiting Satsa Ramadan Bazar. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP30-020521SIALKOT: May 02 – Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is talking to media personnel. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP31-020521SIALKOT: May 02 – Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is gifting to deserving women during her visit to Sasta Ramdan Bazar Jinahh Studiam. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt ALSO READ Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing to an awareness seminar on International Labor Day RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing to an awareness seminar on International Labor Day Government committed to give due status to working class in society: Farrukh National development not possible without protecting rights of working class: CM Mahmmod