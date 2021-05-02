Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is visiting Satsa Ramadan Bazar
APP29-020521 SIALKOT: May 02 - Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is visiting Satsa Ramadan Bazar. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt
SIALKOT: May 02 – Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is talking to media personnel. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt
SIALKOT: May 02 – Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is gifting to deserving women during her visit to Sasta Ramdan Bazar Jinahh Studiam. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt

