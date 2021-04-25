Home Photos General Coverage Photos Special Assistant Chief Minister Punjab for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan administering... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Special Assistant Chief Minister Punjab for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan administering vaccine against COVID-19 to a senior citizen at COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Sports Complex, Pasrur Road Sun, 25 Apr 2021, 11:42 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-250421 SIALKOT: April 25 - Special Assistant Chief Minister Punjab for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan administering vaccine against COVID-19 to a senior citizen at COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Sports Complex, Pasrur Road. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP28-250421SIALKOT: April 25 – Special Assistant Chief Minister Punjab for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan visiting Corona Vaccination Center at Sports Complex, Pasrur Road. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP29-250421SIALKOT: April 25 – Special Assistant Chief Minister Punjab for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan is talking to media persons. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt ALSO READ PM expresses solidarity with Indian people battling COVID-19 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Interior ministry notifies army deployment for Covid SOPs’ implementation Police official stand high alert at Taluka Qasimabad-4 Gulistan-e-Sajjad during smart lockdown after third wave of COVID-19 that hit the area Security officials conducting flag march to maintain law and order in the city as precautionary measure to prevent against COVID-19