PhotosNational Photos Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf is administering oath to Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as Chief Minister of Punjab at Governor House. Sat, 30 Apr 2022, 9:47 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP57-300422 LAHORE: April 30: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf is administering oath to Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as Chief Minister of Punjab at Governor House. APP photo by Amir Khan APP57-300422 LAHORE: APP58-300422 LAHORE: April 30: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif sign the documents after the later taking oath as Chief Minister of Punjab at Governor House. APP photo by Amir Khan