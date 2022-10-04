PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in a meeting with Islamabad based Ambassador High Commissioners Countries of African Group of the IPU at Parliament House Tue, 4 Oct 2022, 6:15 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP34-041022 ISLAMABAD: October 04 - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in a meeting with Islamabad based Ambassador High Commissioners Countries of African Group of the IPU at Parliament House. APP APP34-041022 ISLAMABAD APP35-041022 ISLAMABAD