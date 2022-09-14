Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf addressing the participants of closing Plenary Session of 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs for the Parliament of Asia-Pacific Group at Parliament House

APP64-140922 ISLAMABAD: September 14 - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf addressing the participants of closing Plenary Session of 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs for the Parliament of Asia-Pacific Group at Parliament House. APP
Senator Mrs. Rubina Khalid, Chairperson Senate standing committee on Maritime Affairs presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House in Federal Capital

SAPM on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja chairing the Breakout Session of 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs on promoting quality education and decent work for youth at Parliament House. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani also present on the occasion

Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha chairing the Breakout Session of 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs on envisioning inclusive development: Socio-Economic challenges in Asia-Pacific at Parliament House. Convener National Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs Romina Khurshid Alam also present on the occasion

Convener National Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs Romina Khurshid Alam chairing the session on 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs on SDG implementation on Asia Pacific at Parliament House

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in a group photo with participants of 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs for the parliament of Asia-PCIFIC group at parliament House

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf addressing the participants of inaugural Session of 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs for the parliament of Asia-PCIFIC group at parliament House

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf addressing the participants of inaugural Session of 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs for the parliament of Asia-PCIFIC group at parliament House

Deputy Speaker Federal Parliament, House of Representatives of Nepal Ms. Pushpha Bhwal arrives Islamabad Airport to participate in 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs for the Parliaments of Asia-Pacific Group

Deputy Speaker Federal Parliament House of Representatives of Nepal Ms. Pushpha Bhwal after her arrival at Islamabad Airport to participate in 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs for the Parliaments of Asia-Pacific Group

Deputy Speaker Federal Parliament House of Representatives of Nepal Ms. Pushpha Bhwal after her arrival at Islamabad Airport to participate in 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs for the Parliaments of Asia-Pacific Group

