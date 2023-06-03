PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf addressing a public gathring during the ceremony organized in connection with the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the 1973 Constitution. Sat, 3 Jun 2023, 10:18 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP54-030623 KJUSHAB: June 03 - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf addressing a public gathring during the ceremony organized in connection with the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the 1973 Constitution. APP/ABB APP54-030623 KJUSHAB: J APP55-030623 KJUSHAB: June 03 – Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf addressing a public gathring during the ceremony organized in connection with the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the 1973 Constitution. APP/ABB Sponsored Ad