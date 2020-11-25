Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser launching the celebration of the 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence organized by Women's Parliamentary Caucus at Parliament House
APP67-251120 ISLAMABAD: November 25 - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser launching the celebration of the 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence organized by Women's Parliamentary Caucus at Parliament House. APP
ALSO READ  President House turning orange to start 16-day of Activism against Gender Based Violence in Pakistan as Women and Womens Parliamentary Caucus of the National Assembly officially launching the Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence in Pakistan. The buildings of the National Assembly and President House being illuminated in orange to mark the launch of 16-Day and express solidarity with the campaign as well as show States commitment towards ending GBV in Pakistan

