Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser addressing the participants of the celebration of the 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence organized by Women's Parliamentary Caucus at Parliament House
APP68-251120 ISLAMABAD: November 25 - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser addressing the participants of the celebration of the 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence organized by Women's Parliamentary Caucus at Parliament House. APP
APP68-251120

ALSO READ  Ambassador of Afghanistan Najibullah Alikhil called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser at Parliament House

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR