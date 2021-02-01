South African players attend a practice session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi of their second cricket Test match against Pakistan
APP66-010221 RAWALPINDI: February 01- South African players attend a practice session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi of their second cricket Test match against Pakistan. APP photo by Abid Zia

