Sindh Governor Imran Ismail offering Fateha for the departed soul of daughter of Sanaullah Khan Zehri during condolence meeting at his residence
APP38-271120 KARACHI: November 27 - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail offering Fateha for the departed soul of daughter of Sanaullah Khan Zehri during condolence meeting at his residence. APP
APP38-271120

ALSO READ  President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing a meeting of the Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee at Governor House. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also present during the meeting

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR