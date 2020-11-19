Sindh Governor Imran Ismail chairing a meeting of Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee. Special Assistant to PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari, Chairman EOBI Azar Hameed and known industrialists also attending the meeting
APP66-191120 KARACHI: November 19 - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail chairing a meeting of Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee. Special Assistant to PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari, Chairman EOBI Azar Hameed and known industrialists also attending the meeting. APP
APP66-191120

ALSO READ  Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in a meeting with Special Assistant to PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari in Governor House

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR