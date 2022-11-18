Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets with World Bank team led by its Regional Director Mr John Roome at CM House. Country Director Najy Bensassine joined the meeting through video link

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets with World Bank team led by its Regional Director Mr John Roome at CM House. Country Director Najy Bensassine joined the meeting through video link
APP43-181122 KARACHI: November – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets with World Bank team led by its Regional Director Mr John Roome at CM House. Country Director Najy Bensassine joined the meeting through video link. APP/ABB
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets with World Bank team led by its Regional Director Mr John Roome at CM House. Country Director Najy Bensassine joined the meeting through video link
APP43-181122 KARACHI:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR