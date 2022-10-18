PhotosNational Photos Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with PPP leaders and workers offers dua after laying a floral wreath at the Memorial of the Martyrs’ killed during a terrorist attack on Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s caravan on October 18,2007, at Karsaz Tue, 18 Oct 2022, 11:16 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP54-181022 KARACHI: October18 - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with PPP leaders and workers offers dua after laying a floral wreath at the Memorial of the Martyrs' killed during a terrorist attack on Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's caravan on October 18,2007, at Karsaz. APP/ABB APP54-181022 KARACHI