PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos SIALKOT: September 06 – Major General Muhammad Ishaq Khattak addressing during ceremony to mark Defense Day of Pakistan. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt Sun, 6 Sep 2020, 11:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-06 SIALKOT: September 06 - Major General Muhammad Ishaq Khattak addressing during ceremony to mark Defense Day of Pakistan. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP48-06 ALSO READ LAHORE: September 06 Artists performing national song on the stage during a ceremony to mark Defence Day of Pakistan at Alhamra Arts Council. APP photo by Ashraf Ch