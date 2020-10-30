SIALKOT: October 30 - A large number of people participating in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Munir Butt
APP40-30 SIALKOT: October 30 - A large number of people participating in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Munir Butt
APP40-30

ALSO READ  LARKANA: October 30  A large number of people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR