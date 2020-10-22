Home Photos Feature Photos SIALKOT: October 22 – An illuminated view of Masjid near Empress Market... PhotosFeature Photos SIALKOT: October 22 – An illuminated view of Masjid near Empress Market area in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi Thu, 22 Oct 2020, 11:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP63-22 SIALKOT: October 22 - An illuminated view of Masjid near Empress Market area in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP63-22 ALSO READ HYDERABAD: October 22 An illuminated view of Memon Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Farhan Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: October 22 – Chief of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat Pakistan Allama Syed Shah Abdul Haq Qadri Qadri along with former Federal Minister Haji Muhammad... LAHORE: October 22 – A vendor displaying decorative stuffs to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Amir Khan HYDERABAD: October 22 An illuminated view of Memon Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Farhan Khan