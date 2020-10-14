SIALKOT: October 14 - A carpenter repairing horse driven carts wheel at his workshop. APP photo by Munir Butt
APP28-14 SIALKOT: October 14 - A carpenter repairing horse driven carts wheel at his workshop. APP photo by Munir Butt
APP28-14

ALSO READ  LAHORE: October 14  A carpenter carving designs on wooden pieces at his workplace. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR