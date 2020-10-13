Home Photos Feature Photos SIALKOT: October 13 Farmers thrashing the rice crop in a traditional... PhotosFeature Photos SIALKOT: October 13 Farmers thrashing the rice crop in a traditional way at their field. APP photo by Munir Butt Tue, 13 Oct 2020, 11:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP62-13 SIALKOT: October 13 Farmers thrashing the rice crop in a traditional way at their field. APP photo by Munir Butt APP62-13 ALSO READ GILGIT: October 13 – Children catching fishes in a traditional way on the banks of river. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR GILGIT: October 13 – Children catching fishes in a traditional way on the banks of river. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain FAISALABAD: October 10 – Farmers threshing rice crop in traditional way in their field. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem LARKANA: October 07 – Farmer women walking on the railway bridge while carrying bunch of rice crop. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar