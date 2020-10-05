Home Photos Feature Photos SIALKOT: October 05 Students are studying with following SOPs for COVID-... PhotosFeature Photos SIALKOT: October 05 Students are studying with following SOPs for COVID- 19 at Govt Pilot High School (Excellence Center). APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt Mon, 5 Oct 2020, 11:29 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-05 SIALKOT: October 05 Students are studying with following SOPs for COVID- 19 at Govt Pilot High School (Excellence Center). APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP51-05 ALSO READ No mask wearing, social distancing to rise COVID outbreak, NCOC told RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR No mask wearing, social distancing to rise COVID outbreak, NCOC told Pakistan ranked top in Asia with highest response to social protection amid COVID-19: Study 644 new Coronavirus cases reported; four deaths in past 24 hours