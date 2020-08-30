SIALKOT: August 30  A large number of mourners attending the procession at Katchery Bazaar on Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Harram. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt

SIALKOT: August 30  A large number of mourners attending the procession at Katchery Bazaar on Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Harram. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt
APP47-30 SIALKOT: August 30  A large number of mourners attending the procession at Katchery Bazaar on Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Harram. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt
APP47-30

ALSO READ  SIALKOT: August 30  A large number of women attending the procession on Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Harram, at Amam Sahib Road. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR