PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Shitte community devotes of Hazrat Imam Hussain beating and hitting themselves with chains and blades in mourn and self-flagellation processions at Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain in Federal Capital Fri, 16 Sep 2022, 4:57 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP20-160922 ISLAMABAD: September 16 – Shitte community devotes of Hazrat Imam Hussain beating and hitting themselves with chains and blades in mourn and self-flagellation processions at Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain in Federal Capital .APP APP20-160922 ISLAMABAD