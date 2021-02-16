Ships of participating countries in AMAN formation during International Fleet Review of Multinational Exercise AMAN-21
APP67-160221 KARACHI: February 16 - Ships of participating countries in AMAN formation during International Fleet Review of Multinational Exercise AMAN-21. APP

ALSO READ  Sri Lankan participants are demonstrating their skills during International Band Display held at PNS QASIM Manora in tandem with Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR