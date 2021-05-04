Home Photos General Coverage Photos Shiite Muslim devotees take part in a procession to commemorate the death... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Shiite Muslim devotees take part in a procession to commemorate the death anniversary of Prophet Mohammad’s companion and son-in-law Imam Ali Tue, 4 May 2021, 10:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-040521 RAWALPINDI: May 04 - Shiite Muslim devotees take part in a procession to commemorate the death anniversary of Prophet Mohammad's companion and son-in-law Imam Ali. APP photo by Abid Zia APP33-040521RAWALPINDI: May 04 – Shiite Muslim devotees take part in a procession to commemorate the death anniversary of Prophet Mohammad’s companion and son-in-law Imam Ali. APP photo by Abid Zia ALSO READ Director General Khana Farhang Iran Mehran Sikandaryan and PTI MPA Rabia Basri in a group photo with other participants at the end of Baitul Muqdas painting competition held at Khana e Farhang Iran in connection with Int'l day of Al Quds RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Mourners during procession of Yom-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali at Al-Rahim Shopping Center Road Iconic Sindhi actor ‘Gulab Chandio’ remembred Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing during 3rd annual death anniversary of Muno Bahi founder of Sundas Foundation