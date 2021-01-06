Shiite community staged a sit- in to protest demonstration against sectarian targeted killing and genocide of 11 workers Shiite Hazara community people in the Maach area of Balochistan
ALSO READ  Relatives of the slain colliers holding sit-in along with dead bodies in consecutive four days after dying at Western Bypass

