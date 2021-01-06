Home Photos General Coverage Photos Shiite community staged a sit- in to protest demonstration against sectarian targeted... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Shiite community staged a sit- in to protest demonstration against sectarian targeted killing and genocide of 11 workers Shiite Hazara community people in the Maach area of Balochistan Wed, 6 Jan 2021, 10:04 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP69-060121 KARACHI: January 06 - Shiite community staged a sit- in to protest demonstration against sectarian targeted killing and genocide of 11 workers Shiite Hazara community people in the Maach area of Balochistan. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP69-060121 ALSO READ Relatives of the slain colliers holding sit-in along with dead bodies in consecutive four days after dying at Western Bypass RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Activists of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) protest against the killing of 11 workers of Shiite Hazara community outside at the Lahore Press club Indian funded terror organizations club their resources together to fan communal violence in Pakistan: Ashrafi Relatives of the slain colliers holding sit-in along with dead bodies in consecutive four days after dying at Western Bypass