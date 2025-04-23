Senator Sherry Rehman inaugurates the art exhibition “Rekingdling: The Kalash Narrative,” by six accomplished artists, Ahmed Habib, Akram Dost Baloch, Ejaz Khan, M.A.Bhatti, Riffat Khattak and Samreen Asif organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts in collaboration with Nomad Gallery at Gallery 06 in PNCA
