33.8 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSenator Sherry Rehman inaugurates the art exhibition “Rekingdling: The Kalash Narrative,” by...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Senator Sherry Rehman inaugurates the art exhibition “Rekingdling: The Kalash Narrative,” by six accomplished artists, Ahmed Habib, Akram Dost Baloch, Ejaz Khan, M.A.Bhatti, Riffat Khattak and Samreen Asif organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts in collaboration with Nomad Gallery at Gallery 06 in PNCA

Senator Sherry Rehman inaugurates the art exhibition “Rekingdling: The Kalash Narrative,” by six accomplished artists, Ahmed Habib, Akram Dost Baloch, Ejaz Khan, M.A.Bhatti, Riffat Khattak and Samreen Asif organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts in collaboration with Nomad Gallery at Gallery 06 in PNCA
APP29-230425 ISLAMABAD: April 23 - Senator Sherry Rehman inaugurates the art exhibition “Rekingdling: The Kalash Narrative,” by six accomplished artists, Ahmed Habib, Akram Dost Baloch, Ejaz Khan, M.A.Bhatti, Riffat Khattak and Samreen Asif organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts in collaboration with Nomad Gallery at Gallery 06 in PNCA. APP/IFD/MAF/TZD/ABB
9
- Advertisement -
Senator Sherry Rehman inaugurates the art exhibition “Rekingdling: The Kalash Narrative,” by six accomplished artists, Ahmed Habib, Akram Dost Baloch, Ejaz Khan, M.A.Bhatti, Riffat Khattak and Samreen Asif organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts in collaboration with Nomad Gallery at Gallery 06 in PNCA
APP29-230425
ISLAMABAD
Senator Sherry Rehman inaugurates the art exhibition “Rekingdling: The Kalash Narrative,” by six accomplished artists, Ahmed Habib, Akram Dost Baloch, Ejaz Khan, M.A.Bhatti, Riffat Khattak and Samreen Asif organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts in collaboration with Nomad Gallery at Gallery 06 in PNCA
APP30-230425
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan