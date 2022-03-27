Security officials standing high alert on bridge during PTIs Amr Bil Maroof public meeting at Parade Ground

APP26-270322 ISLAMABAD: March 27  Security officials standing high alert on bridge during PTIs Amr Bil Maroof public meeting at Parade Ground. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
