PhotosPolitical Activity Security officials standing high alert on bridge during PTIs Amr Bil Maroof public meeting at Parade Ground Sun, 27 Mar 2022, 7:45 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP26-270322 ISLAMABAD: March 27 Security officials standing high alert on bridge during PTIs Amr Bil Maroof public meeting at Parade Ground. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP26-270322 ISLAMABAD: APP27-270322 ISLAMABAD: March 27 Security officials standing high alert on bridge during PTIs Amr Bil Maroof public meeting at Parade Ground. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh