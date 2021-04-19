Home Photos General Coverage Photos Security officials conducting flag march to maintain law and order in the... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Security officials conducting flag march to maintain law and order in the city Mon, 19 Apr 2021, 6:29 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-190421 BAHAWALPUR: April 19 Security officials conducting flag march to maintain law and order in the city. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari ALSO READ Security officials standing alert at a deserted road due to wheel jam and strike call by President of Tanzeem-ul-Madaris Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Security officials standing alert at a deserted road due to wheel jam and strike call by President of Tanzeem-ul-Madaris Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman Security officials holding flag march to develop sense of protection among the masses and maintaining law and order situation Security officials standing high alert outside the French Consulate to avoid any untoward situation