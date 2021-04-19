Security officials conducting flag march to maintain law and order in the city
APP16-190421 BAHAWALPUR: April 19  Security officials conducting flag march to maintain law and order in the city. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari

ALSO READ  Security officials standing alert at a deserted road due to wheel jam and strike call by President of Tanzeem-ul-Madaris Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR