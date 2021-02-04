Home Photos General Coverage Photos Security official patrolling around the Qaddafi Stadium ahead of twenty20 cricket series... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Security official patrolling around the Qaddafi Stadium ahead of twenty20 cricket series between Pakistan and South Africa Thu, 4 Feb 2021, 8:11 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-040221 LAHORE: February 04 - Security official patrolling around the Qaddafi Stadium ahead of twenty20 cricket series between Pakistan and South Africa. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP51-040221 ALSO READ NCOC allows limited fans to attend HBL PSL 2021 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of a security copper hovering over the Pindi Cricket Stadium during cricket match between Pakistan and South African teams during first day... NCOC allows limited fans to attend HBL PSL 2021 Babar is an honest captain: Mushtaq Ahmed