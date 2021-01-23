Security official high alert at the National Stadium during the South Africa and Pakistan Cricket team training and practice session in connection with upcoming test match
APP38-230121 KARACHI: January 23 - Security official high alert at the National Stadium during the South Africa and Pakistan Cricket team training and practice session in connection with upcoming test match. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi

ALSO READ  Players of South Africa cricket team busy in practice session at National Stadium in connection with upcoming test match between Pakistan and South Africa

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR