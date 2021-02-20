Home Photos General Coverage Photos Security Forces conducted IBO on terrorist hideout in MalikKhel, North Waziristan late...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSecurity Forces conducted IBO on terrorist hideout in MalikKhel, North Waziristan late last night. During intense exchange of fire 2 terrorists including a terrorist commander Rehmat Alias Khalid killed Sun, 21 Feb 2021, 1:08 AMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP64-200221 RAWALPINDI: February 20 - Security Forces conducted IBO on terrorist hideout in MalikKhel, North Waziristan late last night. During intense exchange of fire 2 terrorists including a terrorist commander Rehmat Alias Khalid killed. APPALSO READ Soldier embraces martyrdom, two terrorists killed in North WaziristanRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORSoldier embraces martyrdom, two terrorists killed in North WaziristanSecurity forces gun down three terrorists in Mirali IBOAll Pakistan Hindu Panchayt holding protest in front of Ministry of Foreign Affairs for justice of 11 Pakistani migrant Hindus who were killed in...