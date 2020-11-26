Home Photos Feature Photos Sector Incharge Rana Sarfraz distributing gifts among road users to mark the... PhotosFeature Photos Sector Incharge Rana Sarfraz distributing gifts among road users to mark the 23rd rising day of Motorway Police at Sher Shah Toll Plaza. Motorway police service launched on November 26 in 1997 completed 23 years of service Thu, 26 Nov 2020, 8:04 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-261120 MULTAN: November 26 - Sector Incharge Rana Sarfraz distributing gifts among road users to mark the 23rd rising day of Motorway Police at Sher Shah Toll Plaza. Motorway police service launched on November 26 in 1997 completed 23 years of service. APP Tanveer Bukhari APP32-261120